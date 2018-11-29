Washington-based potato chip company sued for using ‘Hawaiian’ name

Consumers of “Hawaiian” brand potato chips have filed a class-action lawsuit, claiming the name is misleading because the chips are made in Washington state.

Michael Maeda of Honolulu and Iliana Sanchez of Los Angeles filed the suit against Pinnacle Foods Inc. last month, accusing the parent company of false and deceptive advertising, the Honolulu State-Advertiser reported.

Maeda and Sanchez allege consumers would not be inclined to either pay the high price or purchase the potato chips, which feature tropical Hawaiian landscapes and hula dancers on the package, if they knew the food was made in Washington and not the Aloha State, the Associated Press reported.

Though the packaging does not state the chips are made in Hawaii, the pair state in the lawsuit that the brand is practicing fraudulent and unfair business practices to sell the snacks.

Tim’s Cascade Snacks sells the Hawaiian Kettle Style Potato Chips, which are made in Algona, Washington, the suit claims.

The lawsuit, which was filed in state court, was moved to federal court last week, Associated Press reported.