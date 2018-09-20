Expand / Collapse search
Waffle House customer confronted by police officers for bringing live snake into restaurant

By | Fox News
The iconic diner is beloved for its round-the-clock offerings. (iStock)

A Waffle House patron in Mississippi was confronted by police officers for bringing a live snake into the restaurant.

The bizarre incident was captured on video Saturday at the 24-hour chain in McComb, and was shared on social media where it has since gone viral.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

Two officers are seen confronting the customer who is wearing the snake around his neck. A verbal altercation then breaks out between the men, and as the situation escalates, one of the officers pulls his gun out. Several of the other patrons flee the scene when they see the weapon.

The argument continues for the majority of the two-minute video until the customer is eventually escorted out of the restaurant.

It’s unclear whether any charges have been filed against the man.