Veteran's Day 2020: Dining deals for military personnel

Our nation’s veterans deserve our respect and admiration for the sacrifices they’ve made for this country.

But of course, a free meal doesn't hurt, either.

As a thank-you for those who served in our armed forces — and who probably slogged through a couple of sub-par meals in the mess hall — veterans and active-duty military personnel across America can enjoy some free (or discounted) eats and treats at dozens of chains.

Keep reading to learn about some of this year's Veteran's Day promotions, and be sure to check with your favorite chains or local eateries for any additional deals near you. As always, don’t forget to thank the brave military men and women who fought for our country, or are currently serving in the armed forces.

Applebee's

Participating Applebee's restaurants are offering free meals to veterans and active-duty military members with proof of service on Nov. 11. The offers and menu choices vary by location, so Applebee's recommends confirming with your local restaurant.

Available on November 11, 2020 at participating Applebee’s® only. Beverages and gratuity not included. U.S. veterans and active duty military simply show proof of military service. Limit 1 meal per person. Dine-in only. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. Menu may vary.

Bob Evans

On Nov. 11, Bob Evans is offering veterans and active military members their choice of a free entrée from a special menu of seven favorites. The offer is good for dine-in only, and only to those who provide proof of military service.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill offers a standing "Heroes Discount" of 10% to all military, veterans or first responders, during a visit on any date. Valid ID or proof of service is required.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Dine-in customers at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse can enjoy a free meal — up to $14.95 in value — and a complimentary Dr. Pepper by presenting military ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans or military members can get 10 free boneless wings and free fries on Nov. 11 with proof of service. The offer is good for both dine-in and takeout orders.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Carrabba's offers a standing "Heroes Discount" of 10% to all military, veterans or first responders, during a visit on any date. Valid ID or proof of service is required.

Chili's

Dine-in customers at Chili's can present proof of military service for a free entree — from a special menu — on Nov. 11. The restaurant chain advises calling your local Chili's to confirm participation.

Cici's Pizza

Veterans and active-duty military members can redeem this coupon for a free adult buffet meal (excluding drink) on Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is offering all veterans a complimentary slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11 when dining in at any location in the U.S.

Denny’s

The chain is offering free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfasts to all active and inactive military members with ID or proof of service. The deal is valid for dine-in customers at participating locations, and only from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut of choice to all active military member or veterans. The company is also encouraging its fans to send gift cards to our nation’s veterans via its Dunkin Coffee Break program, to share a “sweet thank you with the brave men and women who help keep America running.”

Famous Dave’s

Military personnel can redeem a free pulled pork sandwich, plus a side (up to a $7.49 value) on Nov. 11, whether dining in, ordering takeout or ordering online (with the code VETERAN). Valid proof of service is required.

Fogo de Chão

Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is offering 50% off the entire meal (excluding beverages or dessert) for all veterans and active-duty personnel on Nov. 11. Guests who dine with the service members (up to three) can also get 10% off their own meals when dining together. Offer is good at all U.S. and Puerto Rico locations. Valid military ID or proof of service is required.

Hooters

Any veterans or active-duty military members who order 10 wings at Hooters will get 10 more wings, absolutely free, at all participating locations on Nov. 11. Military ID or proof of service is required.

Hy-Vee

Midwest supermarket chain Hy-Vee is offering veterans and military members free breakfast, via curbside pickup, on Nov. 11 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin' Onion, along with choice of Coke beverage, to all veterans and active military on Nov. 11.

Red Lobster

Veterans or active military members can redeem a free appetizer or dessert, from a special Veterans Day menu, with proof of service during dine-in visits on Nov. 11.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

All U.S. locations of Romano's Macaroni Grill are offering a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti to any active-military personell or veterans who present valid military ID or proof of service on Nov. 11. Offer is good for both dine-in and carryout, though not on delivery.

Wendy’s

Veterans or active military personnel who present a valid military ID at participating restaurants will be provided with a free small breakfast combo, absolutely free, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. “Check your local Wendy's as breakfast hours may vary by location,” the chain advises.

