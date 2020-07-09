Vermont mandates composting, bans food scraps from trash

One state’s trash is another state’s treasure.

Vermont has officially mandated composting throughout the state, banning residents from tossing unwanted food scraps in the trash.

In a new law effective July 1, Vermonters are asked to save leftovers like peels, rinds, cores, eggshells, coffee grounds and tea bags from the garbage, plus unfinished “plate scraps” like bread, meat, veggies, fruit, dairy, sweets, sauces and food that’s gone bad. From there, people are instructed to compost the scraps, coordinate a curbside pick-up or drop them off at a composting site.

The Takeout reports that the Green Mountain State has budgeted nearly $1 million to expand the pick-up and drop-off services in the composting crusade. The effort is aimed at reducing 50 percent of the food waste that would have otherwise ended up in landfills.

“Keeping food scraps out of the trash saves landfill space and reduces greenhouse gas emissions,” the food scrap ban guidance states. “Reducing food waste saves resources. Food donation has nearly tripled since the law was passed.”

Truly doubling down on going green, a statewide ban on plastic bags also took effect last Wednesday. In another bid to reduce landfill waste, food and service establishments will no longer be providing plastic takeout bags, WCAX reports. Instead, customers must bring a reusable bag or pay a 10-cent fee for a paper bag.

