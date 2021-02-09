Valentine's Day tattoo cover-ups are being offered by this rum company

A rum company is offering to help some people get over their ex with a new tattoo and cash.

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum shared a post to its Instagram on Tuesday that invites its followers to enter the brand’s limited-time giveaway just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

YOU CAN NOW SEND CHICKEN SANDWICHES EMBOSSED WITH 'CUSTOM LOVE NOTES' FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

"Regretting that horrible tattoo for an ex? LET US COVER THAT FOR YOU," the brand wrote in its post. "We’re giving away a Sailor Jerry tattoo every day until Valentine’s Day."

However, there is a catch that comes with the Sailor Jerry’s festive generosity. Selected winners will be given a $200 voucher to get a tattoo cover-up that looks like of one the brand’s "iconic designs."

LOBSTER TAIL BOUQUETS ARE NOW A VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT

Winners will be able to get their ink done by the tattoo artist of their choice.

Sailor Jerry’s giveaway will start on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and will go until Valentine’s Day.

LOWE'S INVITING COUPLES TO SPEND VALENTINE'S DAY IN STORES FOR 'A NIGHT OF LOWEMANCE'

Each day, a winner is going to be selected after Sailor Jerry posts two Instagram Stories showing its entrants and their tattoos. The person who receives the most votes after 24 hours will be declared the winner.

To enter, entrants need to follow Sailor Jerry and can either share a picture of their ex-related tattoo with the hashtag #letuscoverthat and tag or they can direct message their photo to the brand if they’d like to keep it secret from their former flame.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent years, companies have gotten rather creative with their Valentine’s Day offerings by not forgetting those who might still be bitter over a breakup.

As an example, zoos around America host Valentine’s Day events where people can make a monetary donation so they can name cockroaches, rats or fish after an ex. Some facilities even go as far as feeding the creatures to another animal if an ex-partner feels up to the task.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER