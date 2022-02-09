Valentine’s Day lobster tail bouquets are back

If you want to go above and beyond to give your significant other a unique Valentine’s Day gift, have no fear: lobster tail bouquets are back.

Last week, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative announced that it has brought back its lobster tail bouquet-making kits for another year.

This year, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative is working with three companies to sell the kits, which are all made with Maine-harvested lobster tails.

Aside from the lobster tails, the kits also include "skewers, festive wax paper, a burlap wrap and an original Maine Lobster Valentine tag," the announcement from the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative said.

Lobster Trap Co. is selling the bouquet kits with six lobster tails, plus clam chowder for two, which will cost $99. Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. is also selling the kits with six tails for $199, plus shipping – including the option for overnight and priority overnight shipping.

Meanwhile, Lucky Catch Lobster is selling its bouquet kits starting at $89.

For tips on how to cook the lobster tails, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative recommends skewering the tails and placing them in salty, boiling water for a classic lobster boil. The time the tails spend in the water depends on the quantity and weight of the tails, according to the group.

The collaborative also gives instructions on how to turn the tails into a bouquet.

Last year, the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative sold kits from Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. and Maine Lobster Now.