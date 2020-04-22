Twitter discovers 'White Castle Pate' exists — here's how to make it

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Want White Castle, but also a big ball of pulverized meat?

No fear, White Castle "pate" exists — and it’s dividing the social media universe.

CHICK-FIL-A'S DIPPING SAUCES CAN NOW BE PURCHASED IN 8-OUNCE CONTAINERS

It all started after a woman on Twitter shared that she was “going through my Midwestern Grandma’s church recipe book again,” and discovered the recipe for something called “White Castle Pate.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The 3-ingredient recipe, which reportedly hails from the Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church cookbook, appears quite very simple: Take 10 White Castle hamburgers and blend them together “a few at a time,” while “adding water as needed" until a “thick hard ‘dough’” forms. This dough can then be spread on a lightly greased loaf pan — or molded into a ball — to be baked for 45-50 minutes at 325 degrees F. Once cooled, top with sour cream and serve with crackers. Delicious.

Folks on Twitter seemed split on the creation, with some saying they’d be willing to try it, and others deeming it “inedible.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In response, another Twitter user shared their own grandmother’s church book recipe — albeit a “refined” version, which calls for white wine and garlic.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

But it gets weirder: If you think this concoction was dreamed up by Midwestern church ladies, you’d be wrong.

According to White Castle’s official website, there is a recognized White Castle Pate recipe — and it calls for a grand total of 6 ingredients, but the directions are mostly the same.

To make it, mix 10 White Castle sliders in a blender, along with steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sweet mustard, sweet barbecue sauce and hot sauce. Form into ball and then chill. Don't forget to serve with crackers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Or, you know, skip it entirely, and make something and little more universally accepted — like Ikea’s Swedish meatballs.