Twin sister waitresses receive $2,700 tip in generous holiday tradition

Well, these two waitresses are going to have a very merry Christmas.

A group of generous restaurant-goers converged on a small Colorado inn, not just to have some breakfast, but also to spread some holiday cheer. In fact, they gave out almost $3,000 worth of Christmas spirit.

Ceri Anderson organized the event, which is known as “Shock and Claus,” Yahoo Lifestyle reports. The group, which was made up of 30 people, met to have breakfast at the Village Inn in Loveland, Colo. The two waitresses who served them were in for a nice surprise, however, as they each received tips for $1,350.

The waitresses just happened to be twin sisters who had been working at the restaurant for 8 years.

“We were 30 strong today at our local Village Inn,” wrote Ceri Anderson on Facebook. “Our servers were twins who have both worked at VI for eight years! Enjoyed our meal, our conversations and camaraderie. The tip for EACH of our servers was $1350. All parties left with a smile on their face and a warm heart. Be Kind and Do Good.”

Anderson has organized Shock and Claus events in the past, where she and her fellow restaurant-goers left massive tips for servers at an IHOP and a restaurant known as First Watch.

This year, however, was different. Getting 30 people to show up at a restaurant and still make the event a surprise proved to be difficult.

“We pretended that we were in a goal-setting group and were meeting to discuss the upcoming year,” Anderson told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Fortunately, it all worked out as the twin servers claim they had no idea what was up.

““We had no idea, nothing seemed suspicious,” Tiffany Erwin told Yahoo Lifestyle. “It’s amazing that they do this every year. It was very generous.”