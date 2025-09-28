TikTok chef Owen Han turns Gordon Ramsay's 'idiot sandwich' meme into success story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It started with a viral clip of Gordon Ramsay yelling years ago: "What are you?"

"An idiot sandwich," his contestant replied, her head placed between two slices of bread that Ramsay held up to her ears.

Now, that phrase has turned into a cookbook from Ramsay with more than 100 sandwich recipes.

Culinary content producer Owen Han crossed paths with Ramsay during the chef’s "Idiot Sandwich" competition in Las Vegas. The contest played off Ramsay’s now-iconic viral moment, and Han not only took part but actually won the event alongside the celebrity chef.

Since then, Han has continued to build on that momentum, creating a stream of inventive sandwich recipes that have gone viral on TikTok. His playful, over-the-top creations draw inspiration from Ramsay’s humor as well as his high standards in the kitchen.

The partnership, born out of a tongue-in-cheek moment, has now translated into culinary success. Han has turned the "idiot sandwich" meme into a launchpad for his own cookbook, "Stacked," and national TV appearances.

"So today we are making a breakfast club sandwich from [Idiot Sandwich]," Han began during his "Fox & Friends" segment.

"Traditionally, club sandwiches [are] not typically something you eat for breakfast," he explained. "But when you have it on a croissant and add chili eggs, then it’s definitely good."

He layered in basil mayo, roasted turkey, but said you can always use deli meat "if you’re an idiot and don’t want to get your own roaster."

The creator then added crispy prosciutto, tomato with chili flake, a fried egg, and fresh arugula. When Brian Kilmeade complained about the size, joking that sandwiches this large often require a fork, Han offered some playful advice.

"Just go for it," he laughed. "Squish it down."

The rising chef credits his background for his style.

"My mom’s Italian, my dad’s Chinese," he said. "To me, just two great food cultures. Born in Italy and just really blessed with great food all around growing up traveling."

That mix helped him win the Vegas contest, through a signature sandwich.

"I call it a not-so-classic cheesesteak," Han said. "I do Beijing beef from the Chinese side and then, for the Italian side, I had malted mozzarella and a little hot Italian peppers as well."

Back on set, he presented the "Breakfast Club."

"Look at that cross-section right there," Han said, showing off his creation.

The Idiot Sandwich cookbook is set to come out Sept. 30.