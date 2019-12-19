Thief hijacks lobster truck in Boston, crashes it into other lobster truck

“Does it get more Boston than this?”

That’s how one resident of the Bay State reacted upon hearing about the theft — and eventual recovery — of a truck filled with lobsters.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, officers with the Boston Police Department reported to the scene of a vehicle accident between two lobster trucks, the first of which had reportedly been stolen from a nearby lobster company only moments before.

Police say a 29-year-old male had absconded with a truck as it was being loaded at Buy New England Lobster, a seafood wholesaler, after jumping into the driver’s seat while it was parked at a dock. The employees then jumped into a second truck to give chase, soon catching up with the first truck.

The employees failed to convince the thief to stop, and the suspect rammed his lobster-filled truck into their vehicle.

Police say the employees were then “able to detain the suspect until police arrived on the scene.”

Officers arrested the thief following his unsuccessful heist. He was charged with stealing the vehicle, operating after revocation/suspension, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and threats to commit harm, according to Boston police.

“It’s probably the most Boston thing that’s ever happened,” said Peter Lagorio, the sales and marketing manager of Buy New England Lobster, in an interview with Boston Magazine. “It was a very Boston experience for everyone involved.”