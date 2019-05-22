Thief breaks into Cincinnati steakhouse, only helps himself to a few alcoholic drinks

One might say his robbery attempt was all sizzle, and literally no steak.

A lone thief in Cincinnati broke into a Ruth’s Chris Steak House shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, although security footage shows he was only interested in stealing a few bottles of booze.

WATCH RESTAURANT PATRON FILMED WALKING OUT WITH ENTIRE COOKED STEAK

As seen in the restaurant’s surveillance video, the unidentified man wandered through what appears to be the restaurant’s kitchen area with a bottle of beer in his hand. He’s later seen grabbing what looks to be a bottle of wine from a shelf and taking a swig.

Police say he drank several bottles of alcohol during the break-in, Fox 19 reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE STORIES

The Cincinnati Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect, who had not been apprehended as of Tuesday evening. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Robin Upchurch at 513-352-5446.