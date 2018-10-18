'Golden Girls'-themed cereal flying off shelves

If binge-watching the series for the umpteenth time isn’t enough to satisfy your love of Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia, fans of “The Golden Girls” can now munch on a box of cereal inspired by the four famous women.

The limited-edition multigrain Os, created by pop culture brand Funko, are bright blue and come in a box featuring the Miami women as anime-style illustrations. Plus, each package comes with a tiny collectible figurine. Feeling nostalgic yet?

For those of you dying to get your hands on "Golden Girls" FunkO’s, it won’t be an easy feat. The item, selling for $7.99, is a Target exclusive and has been flying off shelves, both in the grocery and toy aisles, since it first launched late last month.

Funko told Today once the cereal runs out, there are no plans “as of now” to make more. But if you’re willing to pay a higher price, there are already dozens of people selling the exclusive item on eBay.

In the meantime, why not just eat some cheesecake, instead?