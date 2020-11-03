Texas Walmart employee quits in profanity-laced speech over company's PA system, goes viral

A Texas Walmart employee made her grievances with the company known when she decided to announce she was quitting using the store’s PA system, during store hours.

Shana, a former Walmart employee, went viral on TikTok and Twitter after she posted a video of herself publicly quitting and then storming out of her job last week.

“Finally quit my toxic job that was making me absolutely miserable for a year and seven months. F--- Walmart,” the Twitter caption for the video read.

The woman said she had been working as “Cap 2” at the major retailer, which means she was responsible for stocking store shelves and unloading items from delivery trucks.

In the minute-long profanity-laced clip, Shana can be seen sharing her allegations with the entire store: “Attention all Walmart shoppers, associates, and managers. My name is Shana from Cap 2, and I just want to come on here and say Henry is a racist, stinky p----.”

“Giovanna is racist. Elias is a p---- of a manager. This company fires Black associates for no reason. This company treats their employees like s---, especially Cap 2,” she alleges.

The woman went on to call other coworkers “perverts” before cussing out the managers, the company and her boss.

The video has been viewed more than 13 million times on TikTok and nearly 600,000 times on Twitter since it was posted Oct. 30.

Those on social media have shared overwhelmingly positive reactions to her theatrical exit. Even a customer who recorded Shana’s speech seemed to support her decision.

Many of the comments on Twitter were from former Walmart employees complaining about the alleged treatment they have received as employees from the company.

Although, some commented with concerns over the “unprofessional” way she exited.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.