Texas taco truck’s business booms after owner’s daughter asks for support on Twitter

A Texas woman helped her father’s food truck get some much-needed business with one simple tweet.

On Saturday, Giselle Aviles, 21, asked her Twitter followers to help spread the word that her father’s food truck, Taqueria El Torito, in Humble, Texas, needed some help after only selling $6 worth of food that day.

“Hey Twitter!!” she reportedly wrote. “I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today. If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!!”

Since then, Aviles has made her Twitter account private, but according to KHOU 11, the tweet gained more than 1,000 retweets on Saturday night and thousands more within a few days.

By the time Taqueria El Torito opened on Monday at 8 a.m., the taco truck had a line of people, including some who had been waiting since 6 a.m., DailyMail.com reported.

“There were so many people, and [my dad] was kind of shocked because he didn’t think there would be a turn around that quickly,” Aviles told KHOU 11.

According to the Houston-based television station, Aviles’ father, Elias, even had to close the truck an hour early on Monday because he ran out of ingredients.

“It feels amazing because I was just trying to just help him,” Aviles told KHOU. “Just being able to do something that’s going to give him business right now, that’s going to get him known.”

According to the station, Elias previously owned a brick-and-mortar restaurant that had to be closed after the financial crisis of 2008.

About six years ago, he opened Taqueria El Torito, a street taco food truck, KHOU reported.

Like many other small businesses, Taqueria El Torito has struggled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but after Aviles’ tweet, the community has rallied to help.

“We're really grateful for the support we've been getting and the positive messages," Elias’ son told ABC 13.

