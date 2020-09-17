Cracker Barrel to add alcohol to more restaurant menus, CEO says

Cracker Barrel is keeping the good times flowing by reportedly adding alcohol to the menu at hundreds of restaurants next year.

The Southern-style chain began serving booze at 20 locations in June in a bid to boost lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, in a move that Cracker Barrel President and CEO Sandra Cochran described as "surprisingly popular" with guests at the time.

SEATTLE HOMEOWNER DISCOVERS BOOZY SECRET HIDDEN FOR 87 YEARS AFTER TEARING OPEN HER WALLS

In a Tuesday earnings call, Cochran revealed that the family-friendly restaurant will expand the beer and wine program – currently offered in about 100 locations – to the “majority of our system” in 2021, The Motley Fool reports.

Though the liquor lineup was initially focused on targeting dinner diners, the CEO confessed that mimosas have proven to be “quite popular” for breakfast and lunch at the test locations in Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In the months ahead, the homestyle restaurant is looking to add drinks to the menu in Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia, Cochran said.

The executive also alluded that Cracker Barrel connoisseurs in the Sunshine State may even be able to test “a new seasonal mimosa” in the next quarter. The location would be apropos, as Cracker Barrel first began testing beer and wine on Florida menus way back in January.

Fox News has contacted Cracker Barrel for further comment.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE