Burger King is putting Whopper 'recipe' on wrappers, announces item no longer has artificial preservatives

The ‘Home of the Whopper’ is cleaning up its menu

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Sure you could just lift up the bun, but why bother when Burger King has now printed the ingredients that you already knew were on your sandwich ­­right on the wrapper?

Genius.

In its latest marketing gimmick, the fast food chain is advertising that its Whopper “now features no colors, no flavors and no preservatives from artificial sources,” according to a press release.

For a limited time, Burger King is putting the “Whopper Recipe” on front of the wrappers, which reads: 100% flame-grilled beef, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun.

For a limited time, Burger King will be sharing the "recipe" of its iconic hamburger right on the wrapper.

For a limited time, Burger King will be sharing the "recipe" of its iconic hamburger right on the wrapper. (Burger King)

In the U.S., 85% of the restaurant’s permanent menu items are not free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, the release shared. Burger King is aiming for 100% by the beginning of 2021, and the brand is planning to extend this iniative into other markets as well.

“We know that real food tastes better and are working hard to remove all preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the burgers and food we serve in all countries around the world,” said Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer of Restaurant Brands International.

“Through our Restaurant Brands for Good framework, we are committed to doing the right thing and continuously improving the quality of our food.”

Previously, Burger King announced it was changing its cows’ diets to a less flatulent one in a bid to address climate change.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.

