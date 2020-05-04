Texas restaurant patron stuns with $1,300 tip on reopening day

A restaurant in Austin, Texas, was treated to a generous surprise after reopening its doors to customers on Friday.

The excitement was felt not only by Frog & Bull — which had been posting about the then-upcoming event throughout the week on its Facebook page, including videos showing the staff setting up the dining room and pictures of its newest wine additions — but by the patrons, who had turned out to support the business as soon as shelter-in-place orders expired April 30.

However, one customer showed his support for the tapas bar and steakhouse, which had originally opened in October 2019, with an incredibly generous offer on the Friday it reopened.

The man and his family had ordered $337 worth of food, WDSU reports. When the server came out with the tab, the customer reportedly told him to “charge me double for everything.”

With the help of owner David Fernandez, the server double-charged the bill and then delivered it to the customer.

Paying double wasn't the only thing the customer had in mind, however. He added a $300 tip and $1,000 “for the house,” bringing his total to $2,029, WDSU reported.

Fernandez was shocked and thankful. The relatively new restaurant had stayed open for delivery and take-out during the coronavirus lockdowns, but was having trouble surviving.

The money will reportedly be used to help the restaurant pay bills.