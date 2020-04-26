Customers return as Texas town allows restaurants to reopen patios for service

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sometimes, it just feels good to get out of the house.

As many states and cities across the country continue to enforce lockdown regulations in response to the coronavirus, some areas are starting to open back up. Based on the response in one Texas town, it seems that many people are happy to “eat out again.”

As the city of Colleyville, relaxed restrictions placed on businesses, several restaurants decided to reopen, Fox 4 reports. While some establishments remained closed, others opened up their patios and offered on-site dining, albeit with some social distancing regulations still in place.

Photos appeared online showing happy customers sitting in the sun and enjoying what might be their first meal out of the house in a long time.

LA TO TRACK, PUBLICLY SHARE UP-TO-DATE LIST OF RESTAURANTS WITH POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS CASES

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently eased back certain statewide lockdown restrictions, which included the reopening of state parks for recreational use (with social distancing guidelines still in place) and allowing hospitals to resume elective surgeries. Colleyville, however, is the first city in the Lone Star State to reopen restaurants for non-to-go orders.

“It’s good to be back out here. I am still wearing my facemask though because it brings about a little added security. But I’m excited,” Michelle Russell told Fox 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of the diners came from other parts of the state to eat out again.

Steve Swofford told the outlet, “We drove all the way from Rockwall, which is the other side of Dallas, to just come over here and eat in Colleyville, support what they were doing. Excited about getting to eat out again honestly.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We feel it’s safe right here as we do at Walmart. In fact, they’ve done a great job of spreading out,” Brenda Swofford explained. “As we came in, they assured us of the safeguards they’ve put in place.“