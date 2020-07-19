San Antonio restaurant installs customized disinfectant portal

Getting sprayed with disinfectant may just become part of the restaurant experience.

An establishment in Texas shared footage online of a new device that was installed at its entryway. Employees and guests at the restaurant can choose to walk through a customized disinfectant spray portal either before entering or when they leave the business (or both).

The device was installed at the Alamo Biscuit Co. in San Antonio, Texas, ABC 13 reports. The portal reportedly sprays customers with a chlorine-based mist that is safe for human skin and kills 99.7 percent of germs.

On Facebook, the company posted a video of an employee walking through the portal with the caption, “Our employees and customers health is our number one priority. We are very happy with our customized disinfectant spray portal!”

According to ABC 13, the portal was made by a company called Sanitizer 2 You, which is owned by John Vale, who also owns the restaurant.

“So far, they are liking it,” Vale told ABC 13. “We have customers that are using it as they come in, and then they use it as they go out. And of course, it's optional. We don't require our customers to use the portal. It's up to them, completely up to them.”

Machines like this have already started to appear at other restaurants across the world.

In May, Fox News reported that Kichiri Shinjuku, a restaurant located in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, installed a machine near its entrance that sprays a fine mist of chlorine-based disinfectant for 30 seconds. Before entering the machine, guests will reportedly be instructed to wash their hands and have their temperature checked.