Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Tennessee Wendy's manager charged with assault after biting teen employee: police

Despite the bite, no injuries were reported

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Watch: Wendy's employee quits, jumps out windowVideo

Watch: Wendy's employee quits, jumps out window

Maria Kukulak tells Fox News her managers at Wendy’s had been giving her 'lots of attitude,' giving her the perfect excuse to do something she 'always' wanted to do.

This is not the kind of bite to eat you want from Wendy’s.

An unnamed manager of a Wendy’s in Tennessee was charged with simple assault after admitting to biting a teenage employee on the shoulder during their shift.

In a report recently filed by the 17-year old worker with the Murfreesboro Police Department, the 53-year-old supervisor was accused of approaching the young woman on Nov. 23 in the Murfreesboro restaurant and biting her left shoulder, The Associated Press reports.

The manager admitted to putting “his mouth on her shoulder,” per the police report.

The manager admitted to putting “his mouth on her shoulder,” per the police report. (iStock)

WENDY’S OFFERS FREE BREAKFAST BACONATORS WITH A CATCH

When questioned, the manager told law enforcement that the teen “was in the way of the fryer” when she arrived to work; the man further claimed he “was joking when he came up to her and growled.” With that being said, the manager admitted to putting “his mouth on her shoulder,” per the documents.

Despite the bite, no injuries were reported.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni, the supervisor was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond. He’s set to appear in court on Dec. 14; his name is currently being withheld.

St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada - September 19, 2019: One of the Wendy's restaurant in St. Catharines; Wendy's is an American international fast food restaurant chain.

St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada - September 19, 2019: One of the Wendy's restaurant in St. Catharines; Wendy's is an American international fast food restaurant chain.

THE WENDY'S FROSTY: 4 THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW ABOUT THE CHAIN'S SIGNATURE DESSERT

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Wendy’s of Bowling Green, the franchise organization that owns the Murfreesboro restaurant, shared the following statement:

“We are shocked and saddened by this alleged incident. We are cooperating with all parties involved and will take appropriate action,” the Wendy’s rep told Fox News on Thursday.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.