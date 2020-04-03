Teen creates funny, elaborate restaurant-style dinner experiences for quarantined family

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Can’t go to your favorite restaurants? Try having someone bring them to you.

A 14-year-old has gone viral on TikTok for his elaborate meal-planning skills, which have already transformed his family’s kitchen into such dining options as Hooters, a hibachi restaurant, and even everyone’s favorite dining experience: an in-flight meal.

Derek Cannuscio, from Massachusetts, has been creating the themed-dinners nightly, while his sister, Caitlin, records and then posts them to TikTok, where they have been widely appreciated.

On average, the short clips – which showcase Derek cooking, seating “guests” and even wearing a Hooters-inspired orange shirt with padding underneath – pull in 2 million views each.

The idea for the creative meals struck Derek because he “felt bad” his sister could not go on her spring break trip, so he decided to bring the in-flight dining experience to her with an airplane-themed night.

"I like to make them laugh — life's too serious right now,” he said to BuzzFeed.

His "guests" have been enjoying the inventive touches, too. According to Caitlin’s TikTok, the family has been having as much fun with the dinners are Derek has coming up with them.