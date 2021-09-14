Tailgate Meatballs for NFL game day: Try the recipe

With the 2021 football season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to try "Tailgate Meatballs."

The recipe, from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, are "made for traveling," which makes them an ideal appetizer at your next tailgate or game day watch party, according to blog creator Debi Morgan.

In her blog post, Morgan explains her "Tailgate Meatballs" are also a delicious dinner entree served over rice.

The meatballs are "easy to make from scratch," Morgan writes, adding: "The only hard part is trying to decide what sauce to add."

She went on to say that she has used marinara, sweet and sour, barbecue, thai and even grape jelly.

In her recipe tips, Morgan wrote: "Any sauce works well with these meatballs. You can use your own, or use pre-made sauces from the store."

To try them yourself, here’s the "Tailgate Meatballs" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

2 pounds 85% ground beef

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs (can use gluten-free)

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

¼ cup dried onion flakes

2 teaspoons dried steak seasoning

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

2 tablespoons barbecue sauce

1 large egg, beaten

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl.

3. Scoop mixture with a melon-scooper and roll with hands into ball shape about 1 inch in diameter.

4. Grease sheet pan with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.

5. Place meatballs on sheet pan and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes until cooked throughout.

6. Transfer meatballs to crockpot or cast iron skillet.

7. Smother with your favorite sauce.

8. Simmer meatballs on low heat until ready to serve with toothpicks.

