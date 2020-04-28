Taco Bell opens 'Truck-Thru' for fire trucks, ambulances, other vehicles too big for drive-thru

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Think outside the drive-thru.

Taco Bell has transformed its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., into a “Truck-Thru,” and is serving up free meals to those battling the coronavirus pandemic, without any need for them to leave their cars.

The change, officially called “Truck-Thru at HQ,” took effect on Friday, April 17, as a way to serve essential workers “who are on the frontlines every day,” the fast-food chain said in a press release.

The truck stop caters to fire trucks, ambulances and other large vehicles that don’t fit in traditional drive-thrus.

Now, first responders and healthcare professionals can get a free meal without “leaving their large essential service vehicle.”

Taco Bell has remained open for drive-thru service during the coronavirus pandemic, but opened up the first Truck-Thru on April 17, followed by one on the 24th, with another planned for this coming Friday, May 1, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Taco Bell is not the only fast-food chain to offer free meals to those on the front lines. McDonald’s recently rolled out its “Thank You Meals” for essential workers. White Castle also offered a free Castle Combo to healthcare workers and EMTs.