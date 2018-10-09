Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

KFC-Taco Bell apologizes, gives free food to North Dakota state trooper denied service

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
The trooper was denied service after the unnamed staffer refused to take his order.

The trooper was denied service after the unnamed staffer refused to take his order. (Google Maps)

Yum! Brands is making amends after a KFC-Taco Bell staffer refused to serve a North Dakota state trooper, by issuing an apology and offering to cater a free lunch for the police department’s regional office.

Over the weekend, a North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) officer stopped at a dual KFC and Taco Bell restaurant in Devil’s Lake during his lunch break, WDAZ reports. According to the outlet, the trooper was denied service after the unnamed staffer refused to take his order.

LITTLE CAESARS SAYS VIRAL VIDEO SHOWING DIGIORNO PIZZAS AT INDIANA LOCATION WAS 'A FUNNY COINCIDENCE'

A NDHP lieutenant later described such an incident as “extremely rare” in the area, and noted that people often buy officers food in thanks of their service.

A NDHP lieutenant later described such an incident as “extremely rare” in the area, and noted that people often buy officers food in thanks of their service. (Google Maps​​​​​​​)

The KFC-Taco Bell staffer reportedly told the trooper “No” when he placed his order, saying he was “just there to harass” them, as the staffer had been arrested in the past and had a “lengthy criminal record.”

Meanwhile, WDAZ reported in an updated story that there is no record of this particular trooper arresting the KFC-Taco Bell worker in question.

When contacted for comment, a KFC spokesperson offered the following statement to Fox News:

“The franchisee who owns this location is conducting an investigation of this matter. The franchisee has contacted the trooper who was involved to apologize and assure him of their ongoing support of law enforcement,” the rep said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

KFC has offered to cater a free lunch for the regional department office of the NDHP in the wake of the incident.

Representatives for the NDHP did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak