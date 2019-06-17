Taco Bell employees praised for helping stranded disabled customer

Three Taco Bell employees are being praised for stepping up to help someone in need.

The workers at a Sugar Creek, Mo., Taco Bell reportedly went out of their way to help a customer whose car ran out of gas in the drive-thru. The customer was an elderly, disabled man who had just gotten out of the hospital.

The incident happened around 2 in the afternoon, Fox 4 KC reports. Tosha Lindquist claims she witnessed the incident and posted pictures of the workers to Facebook. She told Fox News that did not know the three employees or their full names, only their first.

Caleb, Issac and Jessica reportedly dropped what they were doing and went outside to help the elderly man by pushing his SUV into a parking spot. Jessica then took her own car to a gas station and returned with fuel for the empty car.

Lindquist posted pictures of the employees to Facebook with the caption, “Sitting in Sugar Creek, MO Taco Bell, having a late lunch with my family...a car in the drive-thru had run out of gas, and the driver was an elderly, disabled man. These 3 Taco Bell employees immediately went out & pushed his SUV into a parking spot. Jessica went in her own vehicle & returned with a full gas can. Jessica, Caleb, & Issac...they are fantastic examples of upstanding citizens. They are a reminder that there is hope & people with good intentions. Thank you! ***Edited note: After talking to Caleb, I learned that the man in the SUV had just gotten out of the hospital & still had his bracelets on...including the yellow FALL RISK bracelet.”

Taco Bell did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.