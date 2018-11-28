Taco Bell gets in holiday spirit with festive sweaters, blankets and onesies that look like sauce packets

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… at Taco Bell.

After debuting a line of Thanksgiving-themed sweaters earlier this month, the fast-food chain is selling a variety of sweaters, T-shirts and other gifts sure to get you in the holiday — and Chalupa — spirit this season.

One sweater features Santa and his sleigh, guided by tacos; another has a Christmas tree adorned with tacos.

Of the three T-shirts to choose from (priced at $25 each), one says, “’Tis the Season to be Saucy” while another says, “Gather Round the Fire Sauce.”

The Yum! Brands chain is also selling a blanket modeled after its burrito wrapper and a pillow that looks like a hot sauce packet. Additionally, the online store has pajamas, socks, coffee mugs and greeting cards.

The goods don't come as cheap as Taco Bell's edible items, though: Each sweater costs $59, while the onesies – designed to look like Taco Bell’s hot sauce packets – are $78.

The line of holiday apparel and gifts comes on the heels of the aforementioned Thanksgiving sweaters, which quickly sold out of ahead of the November holiday.

Taco Bell isn’t the only fast food chain getting in on the holiday sweater craze; Whataburger released an orange and white sweater featuring its iconic logo along with Christmas trees, snowflakes and french fries, selling for about $43 before it sold out, a spokesperson told Fox News.