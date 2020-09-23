Taco Bell employee stunned by customer's act of kindness: 'I'm gonna cry'

It always pays to be kind.

One TikTokker unexpectedly made a friend in a Taco Bell drive-thru and shared the story to inspire others to do good deeds as well.

TikTok user Sadcancer explained that she had recently visited a Taco Bell drive-thru, where a woman working the window complimented her nails and gave her a free drink.

So, she decided to repay the kindness with even more generosity.

In the video, Sadcancer explains, “So I went to Taco Bell and the lady there complimented my nails and I was telling her how they’re press-ons and she was like, ‘Oh I want some! Where did you get them?’ and I told her ‘the Walmart down the street’ and she gave me a free Baja Blast. That was so sweet so right now I’m about to go surprise her with some press-on nails.”

The footage continues with Sadcancer going through the drive-thru and surprising the employee with her very own pack of press-on nails.

The post is captioned, “I’m gonna cry. If you’re seeing this go do something nice for someone! Even if it’s small.”

Since being shared, the video has been viewed 1.2 million times and has received over 270,000 likes.

Social media users have increasingly been sharing small acts of kindness to those employed in the service industry.

In related headlines, Fox News has previously reported on the so-called Venmo Challenge that involves people on social media asking their followers to donate money to a Venmo account. Once a large amount of money is collected, the account’s owner takes the cash to a restaurant, and surprises their server with a massive tip.

The challenge has seen a rise in popularity during recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the restaurant industry. While some businesses were able to stay open through to-go and delivery options, some servers have seen a large percentage (if not all) of their income, which often mostly comes from tips, disappear.