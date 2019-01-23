Doughnut shop looking for men to strip down to underwear, play Cupid for Valentine's deliveries

Tired of always buying chocolates and flowers for your loved one on Valentine’s Day?

Why not embarrass them instead by sending some donuts delivered by a diapered, dancing Cupid?

'GENDER REVEAL LASAGNA' MOCKED ONLINE; 'NOT EVEN GARFIELD WOULD TOUCH THAT'

Hurts Donut in Arizona is running the hilarious promotion from Feb. 1 through Feb. 14 for anyone in the Phoenix-metro area.

In a video posted to the company’s Facebook page, a large, hairy, tattooed man wearing massive pink sunglasses, fluffy white angel wings, a diaper and cowboy boots walks into an office building with the box of donuts, showing off his sweet dance moves before handing over the baked goods.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“What comes with a Cupid delivery you ask?! LOVVVEEEE. A lot of love. and typically some super sweet dance moves, baton twirling, song requests, some serious ribbon wand skills that you haven't seen since P.E. in second grade, maybe ukulele playing, maybe an awkward hug and some rose petals!! Have you ever seen a man baby in a diaper do the worm?! You never know!!” the company wrote on the post.

The promotion has apparently been so popular, Hurts Donut is looking to hire more Cupids to fulfill all the upcoming orders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Message me if you possess the skills of a diaper wearing, rose petal throwing, dancing love baby. Compensation roughly $24 an hour plus any cash tips,” the company wrote.