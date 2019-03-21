Supermarket shopper redeems 36-year-old coupon for Crisco Oil

One supermarket shopper in New York has taken the concept of “extreme couponing” to an even more insane degree of “extreme.”

The manager of North Shore Farms supermarket in Mineola confirmed earlier this week that a customer came into his shop and successfully redeemed a 36-year-old coupon for 20 cents off Crisco Oil.

HOW TO SHOP AT COSTCO WITHOUT A MEMBERSHIP

“Someone just redeemed a THIRTY SIX year old coupon at my store,” Anatoly Shashkin wrote in a Tuesday Twitter post that has since been retweeted more than 2,300 times.

Shashkin also shared a photo of the coupon, which had no expiration date, but did include a message reading, “Don’t embarrass your [Crisco] dealer” within its fine print.

In response, Twitter users began sharing photos of their own expired coupons, which some of them claimed they hoped to one day redeem, as well.

“Reminded me of these ancient ‘bunny bucks’ that I’ve been waiting to spring on some unsuspecting grocery store employee in exchange for free ice cream,” one user wrote.

Another said he’d been carrying around a coupon for a free Pizza Hut pan pizza for over a decade.

WATCH: CATTLE WANDER INTO CHINESE SUPERMARKET, MUNCH ON FRUIT

One person, presumably a fellow supermarket employee, whipped out a couple of coupons for 25 cents off Dawn detergent that a customer appears to have tried redeeming. He did not reveal whether the customer was successful.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shashkin himself, however, appeared to be over this whole “coupon” story by Tuesday afternoon, suggesting he’d rather go back to tweeting about “old DOS games.”

I’ve been answering questions about the freaking coupon all day today,” he later added.