79-year-old launches YouTube cooking series after coronavirus concerns keep him from working supermarket job

He went from bagging groceries to selling them online.

Carlos “Tito Charly” Elizondo, 79, was recently prohibited from working his usual four-hour shifts at an H-E-B supermarket in Monterrey, Mexico, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Elizondo originally took the position years ago, after the death of his wife, telling Reforma he was looking to try something new.

"I have been there for seven years, and I am very happy; I have enough free time to attend to the grandchildren. This is my last year, because up to 80 you can work there," Elizondo told the outlet.

Recently, however, Elizondo’s employers have instructed him to stay home, to avoid any unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus. But that news didn’t sit so well with the energetic 79-year-old, who isn’t ready to retire just yet.

Not content to simply sit at home, Elizondo got in contact with a few food suppliers about marketing his own brand of chorizo, cheese and dried meats. And since his brand needed a pitchman, Elizondo’s daughter recommended Elizondo start offering up recipes on YouTube.

Weeks later, “Tito Charly” now has 4,300 subscribers who watch him demonstrate how to make a chile relleno with chorizo and shrimp, or fried cheese topped with marinated dried pork.

Elizondo has only a handful of videos at the moment, but he’s not likely to run out of ideas. His late wife and her father were both great cooks, he said, and they left him with “more crazy ideas” than he can count.

With the help of his grandson, who uploads all of Elizondo’s videos, he’s also set a goal of reaching 10,000 followers.

“I still don't understand YouTube very well, but I'm making progress there,” he admitted, adding that he recently got a better phone in order to facilitate his business and watch his videos.

In the meantime, Elizondo’s is selling his products direct-to-consumer via Whatsapp, and stores in Monterrey, Chihuahua, Torreon, and other nearby cities are also currently stocking his Tito Charly brand.