Super Bowl party snack ideas

It’s almost Super Bowl Sunday, and you know what that means: There are wings to be eaten, teams jerseys to be worn, drinks to be bought, and food to be prepared.

Why order out when you can make some great Super Bowl party appetizers at your house?

There are many quick and easy options that will have you out of the kitchen before kickoff. Just make sure you’ve got enough ice in the freezer and cold drinks on hand.

Try out these two recipes for a great addition to your game day eats.

Recipe: Mini Pizza Pockets

More On This...

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Cups

Go team!

Kris Schoels is the author of Young Married Chic a blog on baking, fashion, home decor and travel.