Summer grilling: Smoky beef burgers with spicy mayo and lime slaw by Blue Apron
Summer might look a little different this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but barbecue favorites don’t have to.
As the weather warms up and the nights get longer, nothing hits the spot quite like a juicy burger. In a conversation with Fox News, chef John Adler shared a delectable recipe for smoky beef burgers with a dash of smoky mayo and side of lime slaw.
The vice president of culinary and physical products at Blue Apron, Adler previously spent 14 years working in some of the world's best kitchens. Today, he oversees the development of core recipes and new product innovation for the meal kit delivery service
“I think a lot of people shy away from experimenting with burgers because they are in many ways perfect with just salt and pepper, but one of the easiest ways to add some flare to your burgers is to mix some dried spices into the burger mix along with your salt and pepper,” Adler said of the smoky beef burgers.
To kick things up a notch, he suggested adding one tablespoon of dried spice to each pound of meat.
“It's always important not to overmix the meat, so when I add spice, I use a large bowl and sprinkle as much of the meat with the spices before mixing it together,” he explained.
As for the savory slaw, Adler said the simple side can be made up to 24 hours in advance, as “a quick and easy way to make something delicious to go alongside your burgers, without having to spend too much time in the kitchen.”
Smoky beef burgers with spicy mayo and lime slaw
Ingredients:
- 10 ounces of ground beef
- 2 potato buns
- 6 ounces of carrots
- 2 scallions
- 1 lime
- 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise
- 1 ounce of sliced pickled jalapeno pepper
- 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 tablespoon barbecue spice blend
- 1 head cabbage
Instructions:
- Prepare the ingredients. Preheat grill to maintain a temperature of 450 F to 500 F, oiling grill gates. Wash and dry fresh produce, cutting and discarding core of the cabbage, thinly slice the leaves. Cut and discard the root ends of scallions, thinly slice. Peel and grate carrots. Halve the lime and the buns. Roughly chop pepper.
- Make the slaw. In a large bowl, combine sliced cabbage, scallions, grated carrots and juice from lime halves, plus a drizzle of olive oil. Season mix with salt and pepper. Set aside to marinate and stir occasionally for at least 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Make the spicy mayo. Combine mayonnaise and chopped pepper to taste, depending on the desired level of spiciness. Season with salt and pepper.
- Form and cook the burger patties. In a large bowl, mix beef, breadcumbs and spice blend, gently mixing to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. With your hands, form the meat mixture into two 1/2-inch patties, then transfer to plate.
- If you're grilling, lightly oil the patties and grill 6 to 7 minutes per side, or until brown and cooked through. Then, transfer to a plate. If you're using a stove, heat a medium pan with a drizzle of olive oil until hot. Adding the patties, cooking 4 to 5 minutes per side, or until brown and cooked through. Then, transfer to a plate.
- Toast the buns and serve. Using either the grill or stovetop, toast the buns (inside down) until golden brown. Then, assemble burgers on a toasted bun with spicy mayo. Serve with the slaw on the side, or on the burger itself. Enjoy!