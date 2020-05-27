Summer grilling: Smoky beef burgers with spicy mayo and lime slaw by Blue Apron

Summer might look a little different this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but barbecue favorites don’t have to.

As the weather warms up and the nights get longer, nothing hits the spot quite like a juicy burger. In a conversation with Fox News, chef John Adler shared a delectable recipe for smoky beef burgers with a dash of smoky mayo and side of lime slaw.

The vice president of culinary and physical products at Blue Apron, Adler previously spent 14 years working in some of the world's best kitchens. Today, he oversees the development of core recipes and new product innovation for the meal kit delivery service

“I think a lot of people shy away from experimenting with burgers because they are in many ways perfect with just salt and pepper, but one of the easiest ways to add some flare to your burgers is to mix some dried spices into the burger mix along with your salt and pepper,” Adler said of the smoky beef burgers.

To kick things up a notch, he suggested adding one tablespoon of dried spice to each pound of meat.

“It's always important not to overmix the meat, so when I add spice, I use a large bowl and sprinkle as much of the meat with the spices before mixing it together,” he explained.

As for the savory slaw, Adler said the simple side can be made up to 24 hours in advance, as “a quick and easy way to make something delicious to go alongside your burgers, without having to spend too much time in the kitchen.”

Smoky beef burgers with spicy mayo and lime slaw

Ingredients:

10 ounces of ground beef

2 potato buns

6 ounces of carrots

2 scallions

1 lime

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 ounce of sliced pickled jalapeno pepper

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon barbecue spice blend

1 head cabbage

Instructions: