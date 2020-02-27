How to clean your gas grill

If your gas grill is a workhorse during the warm weather months, it’s worth learning how to clean it. Follow any of these options to get your gas grill clean, which will help your food taste great and keep your grill in good shape for years to come.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For safety’s sake, always make sure your grill is cool and both the grill and its gas supply are turned off before you start cleaning. It’s also a good idea to review how to avoid major grilling safety mistakes and how to tune up your gas grill at the start of each grilling season.

Watch this to learn ideas for creating the ultimate outdoor living space:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

1. The Inexpensive Way

You can easily and inexpensively clean your gas grill with a spray bottle, vinegar, a cotton cloth and water. Simply add two cups each of vinegar and lukewarm water to the spray bottle, then shake. Spray the mixture on the grill racks and let it set for 10 minutes. Next, fill the spray bottle with just vinegar and spray it on the cotton cloth. Use the saturated cloth to scrub the racks. That’s it—no rinsing required.

2. The Traditional Way (With a Twist)

This technique harnesses the power of heat to help clean your gas grill. Start by heating the grill for 15 minutes. Then turn it and its gas supply off. Next, dip a high-quality wire brush in water and scrub the hot grates. (Stand back to avoid any steam.) You can use a bit of dish detergent in the water to remove stubborn grease spots. Once the grill is cool, wipe the grates down with a damp cloth to remove any remaining residue.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

3. The Everyday Way

It’s a good idea to clean your grill grates after each use. One way to make the job effortless is by keeping the Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaner Set within arm’s reach. The set includes a bristle-free grill brush and a pack of grill-cleaning wipes. After you’re done cooking and your grill is completely cool, simply wrap a wipe around the brush and start scrubbing. The brush also has a stainless steel scraper to remove stubborn bits.

4. The Steam-Powered Way

The Sienna Appliances Grilltastic steam cleaning BBQ grill brush is a 21st-century solution for how to clean a grill with pretty much no elbow grease required. This 1,500-watt scrubber cleans and sanitizes your grill with super-heated steam and its 16-1/2-foot cord lets you easily maneuver around your grill.

5. The Deep Clean

A filthy grill with stubborn, stuck-on food calls for a deep cleaning. In a garbage bag, mix two cups of vinegar and one cup of baking soda. Remove the grill grates and place them in the garbage bag. Let the grates soak overnight. After removing the grates, spray them down with water and pat dry. If any stuck-on food remains, use a rag or a grill brush to remove it.