Starbucks adds 'Irish Cream Cold Brew' to holiday drink lineup

Not merely content to settle with “Chestnut Praline Lattes” or “Toasted White Chocolate Mochas,” the folks at Starbucks have dreamed up yet another holiday coffee offering: Irish Cream Cold Brew.

On Tuesday, the coffee chain announced the latest addition to its ever-expanding holiday lineup, which is currently available at participating locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The drink, described as “Starbucks Cold Brew coffee and Irish cream syrup over ice,” comes “topped with a frothy cap of vanilla sweet cream cold foam like a layer of fresh snow and a dusting of cocoa powder,” according to Starbucks.

“I think about that customer who’s in the middle of work or shopping, and this will help get them into the holiday spirit for the rest of the day,” Erin Marinan, a product developer for Starbucks, stated in a press release.

Maranin also acknowledged that aside from being inspired by her family’s tradition of making Irish creams, the drink was conceived, at least in part, because cold coffee and cold foam have proved so popular in other recent drink debuts.

“Cold foam has been key for us from the innovation side of product development,” she said.

Starbucks’ Irish Cream Cold Brew is the latest of the chain’s official holiday beverages, which kicked off with an Eggnog Latte in 1986.

The new drink is said to be available as of Friday at participating locations; Canadian locations are also offering a hot Irish Cream Americano.

Tuesday’s announcement comes just under a month after Starbucks unveiled its 2019 crop of holiday cups.