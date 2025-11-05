Starbucks fans panic as adorable new holiday cup is expected to sell out instantly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Starbucks has announced the drop of its 2025 holiday menu, including new items expected to sell out quickly.

The menu includes the return of seasonal favorites, such as the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai.

In addition to new pastries — plus a Hello Kitty collaboration, a Starbucks Reserve holiday menu featuring a holiday espresso martini flight and brand-new holiday cup designs — Starbucks announced the drop of seasonal merchandise.

Among all the items, the Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup has become a standout item right out of the gate.

The cup is shaped like a bear, with its top designed to look like a green knit beanie.

The item has gone viral online, with fans praising the $29.95 collectible, while others anticipate the glass bear will be "sold out in the first hour," according to chatter on Reddit.

In a thread posted by r/starbucks, Redditors commented on expectations the item would sell out quickly.

"Should I expect it to be sold out the first day? It's so cute I would hate to miss out!" the post's caption read.

"[It'll] be sold out by the baristas before it hits the shelves."

"It'll definitely sell out within hours," one person wrote on Reddit.

"[It'll] be sold out by the baristas before it hits the shelves," another commented.

Some purported baristas have also joined in on the online conversation, suggesting just a small quantity of bear cups is arriving.

One wrote, "Our store only got two Bear Glass Cups & I'd like one…"

A fellow Redditor commented, "My store got 1."

Another reported being a manager at a licensed store and receiving just six bear cups.

In a blog post, Starbucks confirmed these seasonal items will be available for a limited time while supplies last, starting Nov. 6.

This year's coffee cups from the chain include ribbon and textured designs and a space to write a message, following Starbucks' recent initiative requiring baristas to write notes on every cup.

Starbucks Creative Director Kristy Cameron said in a blog post, "We hope our coffeehouses feel warm and festive, a place where you want to come and sit with us a little while and enjoy the holidays together."

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.