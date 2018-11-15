Expand / Collapse search
'Sour Patch Kids' candy to be released as cereal

Nicole Darrah
The tart gummy candies, "Sour Patch Kids," will soon be released in cereal form.

Sour — sweet — cereal?

"Sour Patch Kids" will soon be more than just the tart, beloved gummy candies. The famed sweets will soon be released in cereal form, according to Thrillist.

Lee Breslouer, a writer for the media outlet, tested the cereal before its release. He called the cereal's smell "jarring."

"The second you open the box, a distinct wave of that soury, sugary Sour Patch Kids smell permeates the kitchen," he said.

The cereal, unlike the candy, reportedly lacks individual flavors, like orange or lime, and shares a similar taste with "Fruity Pebbles."

The reinvention — not the first for South Patch Kids, which also had an ice cream form — sparked mixed reactions on Twitter.

"South Patch Kids Cereal? With milk? No thanks," one user wrote.

Another person tweeted, "We could have done without Sour Patch Kids cereal being a thing."

"OK that's nasty," another tweeted, alongside a vomit emoji. "Sour Patch Kids cereal really?"

The new cereal will reportedly be sold at Walmart stores beginning Dec. 26.

