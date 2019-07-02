Sonic Drive-In debuts 'Reaper Spicy Margarita Slushie' infused with Carolina reaper peppers

Are you a masochist with a sweet tooth? Then boy, does Sonic have a drink for you.

As part of its latest lineup of “Mocktail Slushies,” Sonic is introducing a Reaper Spicy Margarita Slushie “infused with the flavors of one of the world’s hottest chili peppers.”

SONIC'S LAST STRANGE SLUSHIE FLAVOR GOT SURPRISINGLY DECENT REVIEWS

The cocktail, which debuts alongside new Pina Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri Slushies, is also billed as “the star of the show” in a press release issued by Sonic Drive-In.

“With Mocktail Slushes, we captured that summertime mocktail state of mind, combining tropical flavors with our icy, cold Slush so you can enjoy vacation vibes from the comfort of your car,” according to Scott Uehlein, Sonic’s vice president of product innovation and development.

“Now, if you think you can handle the heat, take your taste buds on a different kind of trip with the Reaper Spicy Margarita — if you dare.”

Sonic is really doubling down on that “dare,” too, asking fans to videotape themselves trying the Reaper Spicy Margarita and share their reactions on social media using the hashtag #reaperchallenge.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Foodbeast editor Constantine Spyrou, meanwhile, has already claimed the Reaper Spicy Margarita “is without question the hottest thing a fast-food chain has ever released,” but said customers may only start to feel the heat after a few sips.

“It'll leave your throat, tongue, and lips burning for 20 minutes or so after eating,” Spyrou added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sonic’s Mocktail Slushies are said to be available only for a limited time while supplies last.