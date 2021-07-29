‘Smoked BBQ Lasagna’ for a delicious National Lasagna Day meal: Try the recipe

It’s National Lasagna Day, but if you prefer the smoky taste of barbecue to traditional Italian lasagna, you might want to give this recipe a try.

Colorado-based barbecue chain G-Que Barbecue shared its "Smoked BBQ Lasagna Recipe" with Fox News in celebration of the popular flat pasta dish.

‘RICH, SMOKY’ CAMPFIRE CHILI BRINGS AN OUTDOORSY TASTE INTO YOUR KITCHEN: TRY THE RECIPE

On the restaurant’s recipe page, G-Que Barbecue recommends making "Smoked BBQ Lasagna" when you have leftover brisket or pork.

The restaurant also said its recipe is also easy to fit to your preferences.

"If you like more meat, use more meat or if you like more cheese, use more cheese," G-Que Barbecue said on its website.

‘OLYMPIC RINGS FRUIT PLATTER’ WILL WIN GOLD MEDALS AT YOUR WATCH PARTY: TRY THE RECIPE

To try it yourself, here’s the "Smoked BBQ Lasagna Recipe," from G-Que Barbecue.

Ingredients

Oven Ready Noodles

2 pounds of leftover BBQ – 1 pound of pork – 1 pound of brisket

G-Que Topper BBQ Sauce

G-Que BBQ Rub

Mozzarella Cheese

White American Cheese

Pecorino Cheese

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instructions

Start by putting some BBQ sauce in a disposable small pan then place 2 layers of the noodles down. Add a layer of BBQ sauce, then the meat mixture of sauce and leftover BBQ meat, then add a layer of each cheese and sprinkle some of the pecorino on.

Repeat the process until you have used up all the leftover BBQ or the lasagna has reached the desired height you’re shooting for.

Get your smoker fired up to 350-375 degrees ... Place a piece of Hickory on the coals then add the Lasagna once the drum has come up to temperature. Smoke for 45 minutes to an hour or until everything has come together.

Remove from smoker and let sit for 15 minutes to cool. If you cut too soon, lasagna will fall apart. Garnish with parsley and enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER