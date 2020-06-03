Royal eats: Royal Pastry Chefs share fruit scone recipe served at Buckingham Palace

Just because you’re not part of the royal family, it doesn’t mean you can’t host a party like one.

The Royal Pastry Chefs have shared their recipe for royalty-approved fruit scones, bound to class up any summer soirees. Tea is entirely optional.

The traditional fruit scones are served “every year at Garden Parties across The Royal Residences.” To make them is quite simple, so grab your sifter and bowl and get ready to mix – but not overmix – these petite jammy bites.

According to a recipe shared by The Royal Family’s official Instagram, the scones – which are a summer tradition at Buckingham Palace – are traditionally served with clotted cream and a jam of your choice (and surprisingly no fresh fruit).

Those on Instagram were eager to try the baked treat, commenting on how good the bite-sized goodie looked.

“Wow, it looks great! I will try very soon,” one person commented. “Thank you,” another simply said.

To try them for yourself, check out the recipe below or on The Royal Family’s Instagram.

Royal Fruit Scones

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

3/8 cup butter

1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup sultanas (a type of raisin), pre-soaked in hot water for 30 minutes

Fruit jam of your choice (optional)

Clotted cream (optional)

Method: