Restaurant patron responds with racist rant after woman asks to sit at adjacent table: 'You will be wiped out'

A woman in Arizona says she was left “speechless” after a restaurant patron began spewing racist language allegedly because she asked to sit at a nearby table.

Lennys Bermudez Molina took to Facebook to share footage of the encounter, which took place at a Wildflower Bread Company restaurant and bakery in Phoenix last week.

“I hate to say the political climate is to blame for someone’s outrageous behavior, but I was visibly shaken today with this exchange. I simply asked the woman if I could sit down next to her while I waited for the car to charge,” Bermudez wrote on Facebook.

Molina, who is of Puerto Rican descent, told The Arizona Republic that she had first approached the woman to ask if she could sit nearby, to which the woman replied, “Do I have a choice?”

The footage, which appears to show the continuation of the encounter, begins with Molina saying, “I have never been told that somebody prefers whites.”

“Yes, that would be me,” the woman responds. “I prefer the whole freakin’ nation to be white, how about that?”

When Molina tells the woman that such a thing is never going to happen, she responds by saying, “Oh, it’s going to happen. You will be wiped out. Trust me.”

Molina continues questioning the woman, who then moves away from her and takes a seat at another table.

On Facebook, Molina – who describes herself as a proud American and an equally proud Puerto Rican – later confirmed that the woman was asked to leave the restaurant by a manager. She also told the Republic that her whole family was stunned by the footage.

"It was really hard for us to explain to (the kids) but, it's a good lesson for them to learn," she told the outlet. "If it could happen to me it could happen to anybody. Racism isn't a particular color."

Wildflower Bakery Company has since responded to the incident in a statement obtained by Fox News, confirming it “does not condone racism or discrimination of any kind."

Molina, meanwhile, says she’s thankful for the support she's received after the video went viral.

She also added on Facebook that she won’t let this incident keep her from expecting the best from her fellow citizens, despite the woman's actions.

“I respect her right to her opinion… until she threatened me and my family” she told a commenter who wondered if the footage was staged. “I would expect many would have the same reaction. However, I continue to have faith in people and their capacity for kindness.”