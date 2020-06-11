Restaurant receives '1 in 30 million' orange lobster, plans to donate to aquarium

Orange you glad this little guy won’t be dinner?

A seafood restaurant in Massachusetts is sparing an incredibly rare orange lobster it received in a recent wholesale delivery, and reportedly plans to donate the crustacean to a local aquarium.

Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar in Eastham revealed the rare catch on social media on Sunday.

“Check out our latest visitor,” the Cape Cod-area restaurant joked in a now-viral Facebook post, disclosing that they plan to give the lobster to “a local aquarium.”

The creature’s orange coloring is caused by a genetic mutation, the Cambridge Chronicle reports, only occurring in about "1 in 30 million lobsters."

Coincidentally, Arnold’s also made national news last year when the seafood shop received a bright blue lobster in a regular shipment. Affectionately nicknamed "Baby Blue," that lobster was also spared from the dinner plate and donated to an aquarium.

Only about 1 in every 2 million lobsters are that same blue hue, MassLive.com reported.

Arnold's recently reopened for takeout service amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanking customers and crew for a "wonderful" response.

