Restaurant hired a chef just to make its viral mozzarella sticks

A restaurant's massive mozzarella sticks went so viral on TikTok that it hired a dedicated chef just to make the fried and cheesy appetizer.

The Winchester, located in Tenerife, Spain, first gained attention for its colossal cheese sticks in May 2023, news agency SWNS reported.

Since then, the restaurant has hired a chef to make the offerings. It goes through more than 200 pounds of mozzarella cheese a week to recreate the viral dish.

The item is listed on The Winchester's menu as "Giant Panko Mozzarella Sticks." The dish is described as "3 Giant Mozzarella Sticks coated in Panko breadcrumbs served with a choice of dip."

These choices are either a "chili, lime & garlic mayo," a "Jack Daniels BBQ," "Sweet Chili Mayo" and "Extra Hot Piri Piri" sauce.

The item is accompanied by a tag noting it is "TikTok Famous."

The people who initially publicized the mozzarella sticks told the news agency the food item alone justified the cost of the flight to the Spanish island, located off the coast of Africa.

"It is the best mozzarella I have ever had. I would rate them 100 out of 10 if I could," Grace Gonzalez, 21, told SWNS.

She traveled to Tenerife with her boyfriend, Nathan Davis, in late Dec. 2024, having made previous trips there in July 2024 and in May 2023. The two are residents of Manchester, England, and post social media content on an account called "Nathan and Grace."

They made a special trip to The Winchester just to try out the social media superstar sticks and documented the night out on TikTok.

"This is the restaurant that sells the giant mozzarella dippers that we made go viral last year. And since then, they have been going through 100 kilograms of mozzarella a week," Gonzalez said in the TikTok video.

A hundred kilograms is equal to 220 pounds.

Later in the video, both Gonzalez and Davis can be seen stretching the mozzarella sticks and marveling at the resulting "cheese pull."

The "cheese pull" extended to roughly Gonzalez's wingspan — and she said it was "literally bigger than last time."

"It's like a skipping rope," Gonzalez said with a laugh, twirling the stringy cheese around like a jump rope.

"We get them with sweet chili mayo, and it is to die for," Gonzalez told SWNS. "It is worth getting the flight to Tenerife to get them."

Gonzalez said she particularly enjoyed the way the mozzarella sticks were prepared.

"They bread the mozzarella in a panko bread crumb, which makes them so crispy on the outside," she said.

For anyone else looking to recreate her viral video, Gonzalez has a tip: do not waste any time once the mozzarella sticks arrive at the table.

"When you crack them open you need to do it whilst it is hot to get the cheese pull, which is incredible," she told SWNS.