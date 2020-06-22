Restaurant changes name from Savage, cites 'troubled history' with term

A restaurant is shifting over into a new era.

An eatery in Missouri is changing its name from Savage to SHIFT, citing the “troubled history” behind its former moniker.

SUB SHOP EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER WRITING 'GHETTO' ON CUSTOMER'S RECEIPT

On Sunday, the restaurant, located in St. Louis’ Fox Park neighborhood, announced the name change on its now rebranded Facebook page.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“This team and our intentions center around relentless learning and growth inside and outside of the restaurant, but sometimes intentions are not enough. Systemic racism is ubiquitous, outrageous and we stand against it,” the company wrote in the lengthy post.

“Savage is a word with a troubled history and it was a mistake to celebrate that in our naming. We are truly sorry for the ignorance and haste of choosing it, and any harm or discomfort it may have caused any of our guests and community.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“We will continue to learn, grow and shift towards a better future. We honor, respect and appreciate the questions being asked and work that needs to be done to create safety and equality for BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and People of Color]," the statement concluded.

Those online appeared to be supportive of the move, as well as the new name.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The term “savage” was used as one of many racial stereotypes for African American people, Michigan’s Ferris State University explained in its Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia.

The news of the company changing its name to something more inclusive comes as many high-profile products have begun rebranding to remove racial biases or offensive imagery in the wake of George Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement.