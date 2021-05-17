'Real-Life Willy Wonka' made a chocolate flavor for each US state: 'Taste of America'
Chocolatier Phillip Ashley Rix created a 50-piece chocolate collection with an American flag design
Phillip Ashley Chocolates has a rather patriotic collection of sweets that’s set to release in July.
Sporting decorative red and white stripes and a blue inner lining, the boutique chocolate company will launch a limited-edition "Taste of America" box that has a unique flavor for each U.S. state.
For example, the chocolate confected after California is flavored with Napa Valley red wine while the Texas chocolate is flavored with Dr. Pepper and the Florida chocolate is flavored with key lime.
The 50-piece chocolate collection is the brainchild of Phillip Ashley Rix – the company’s founder, CEO and master chocolatier, who was notably named the "Real Life Willy Wonka" in 2014 by Forbes.
"My dad was a history teacher and so I was always a fan of it and have seen a good portion of the country," Rix told Fox News via email. "Dealing with such a diverse audience as I do in my business, I often wondered, what does this country taste like? This collection in many ways shares my encounters with the people, places, food, drinks and experiences across this country."
He added: "This is my way of showing that while we, the people, may have a number of differences, depicted in the various flavor profiles; in the end, we are very much alike and in this box (country) together. It is simply my artistic expression and viewpoint of America in the world today through a chocolate lens."
While each piece features a different flavor, the entire collection is made up of strikingly white cube-shaped chocolates that stand out against the box’s blue interior.
The American flag-inspired box also features the preamble of the U.S. Constitution in crisp gold lettering inside the top lid. On the opposite side, customers get a view of a golden Phillip Ashley Chocolates’ signature logo.
Rix told Fox News that the company will have "a limited initial release of only 250 boxes for July."
Pre-orders are currently being accepted and the boxes will start being shipped on July 7. Each box currently retails for $177.60.
Chocolate fans who miss out on the limited collection can get inspired by the other luxury confections on Rix’s website or the sweets he whipped up while he competed on the Food Network’s first season of "Chopped Sweets."
The popular Memphis-based chocolatier made it as a finalist in the competitive dessert program last year.
Months later, Rix’s chocolate turtles were included in Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2020.
Here is the full list of flavors the Taste of America collection features:
Alabama: Banana pudding
Alaska: Wild berry jam
Arizona: Mesquite chocolate
Arkansas: Watermelon
California: Napa Valley red wine
Colorado: CBD
Connecticut: Nutmeg Thyme
Delaware: "Scrapple" pecan meal applewood smoked bacon caramel praline
Florida: Key lime
Georgia: Peaches & Cream
Hawaii: Caramelized pineapple
Idaho: Roasted sweet potato
Illinois: Pumpkin
Indiana: Caramel Popcorn
Iowa: Sweet corn basil
Kansas: Cinnamon roll
Kentucky: Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Louisiana: Bananas Foster
Maine: Wild blueberry
Maryland: Old Bay
Massachusetts: Cranberry
Michigan: Cherries jubilee
Minnesota: Toasted rice
Mississippi: Mudpie
Missouri: Vanilla custard
Montana: Huckleberry
Nebraska: Rum soaked raisins
Nevada: Soy sauce caramel
New Hampshire: Spiced apple cider
New Jersey: Salt water banana taffy creme
New Mexico: Ancho chipotle vanilla bean
New York: Junior’s Cheesecake
North Carolina: Strawberry Hot Sauce
North Dakota: Barrel aged honey
Ohio: PawPaw
Oklahoma: Pecan Pie
Oregon: Hazelnut praline
Pennsylvania: Sea salt kettle chips and pretzels
Rhode Island: Peppermint Lemonade
South Carolina: Sweet Tea Caramel
South Dakota: Apricot and toasted almond tart
Tennessee: Memphis Barbecue
Texas: Dr. Pepper
Utah: Raspberry Jello
Vermont: Maple Caramel
Virginia: Peanut butter & jelly
Washington: Apple pie
West Virginia: Black walnut liqueur
Wisconsin: Triple creme cheese
Wyoming: Chokecherry