'Real-Life Willy Wonka' made a chocolate flavor for each US state: 'Taste of America'

Phillip Ashley Chocolates has a rather patriotic collection of sweets that’s set to release in July.

Sporting decorative red and white stripes and a blue inner lining, the boutique chocolate company will launch a limited-edition "Taste of America" box that has a unique flavor for each U.S. state.

For example, the chocolate confected after California is flavored with Napa Valley red wine while the Texas chocolate is flavored with Dr. Pepper and the Florida chocolate is flavored with key lime.

The 50-piece chocolate collection is the brainchild of Phillip Ashley Rix – the company’s founder, CEO and master chocolatier, who was notably named the "Real Life Willy Wonka" in 2014 by Forbes.

"My dad was a history teacher and so I was always a fan of it and have seen a good portion of the country," Rix told Fox News via email. "Dealing with such a diverse audience as I do in my business, I often wondered, what does this country taste like? This collection in many ways shares my encounters with the people, places, food, drinks and experiences across this country."

He added: "This is my way of showing that while we, the people, may have a number of differences, depicted in the various flavor profiles; in the end, we are very much alike and in this box (country) together. It is simply my artistic expression and viewpoint of America in the world today through a chocolate lens."

While each piece features a different flavor, the entire collection is made up of strikingly white cube-shaped chocolates that stand out against the box’s blue interior.

The American flag-inspired box also features the preamble of the U.S. Constitution in crisp gold lettering inside the top lid. On the opposite side, customers get a view of a golden Phillip Ashley Chocolates’ signature logo.

Rix told Fox News that the company will have "a limited initial release of only 250 boxes for July."

Pre-orders are currently being accepted and the boxes will start being shipped on July 7. Each box currently retails for $177.60.

Chocolate fans who miss out on the limited collection can get inspired by the other luxury confections on Rix’s website or the sweets he whipped up while he competed on the Food Network’s first season of "Chopped Sweets."

The popular Memphis-based chocolatier made it as a finalist in the competitive dessert program last year.

Months later, Rix’s chocolate turtles were included in Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2020.

Here is the full list of flavors the Taste of America collection features:

Alabama: Banana pudding

Alaska: Wild berry jam

Arizona: Mesquite chocolate

Arkansas: Watermelon

California: Napa Valley red wine

Colorado: CBD

Connecticut: Nutmeg Thyme

Delaware: "Scrapple" pecan meal applewood smoked bacon caramel praline

Florida: Key lime

Georgia: Peaches & Cream

Hawaii: Caramelized pineapple

Idaho: Roasted sweet potato

Illinois: Pumpkin

Indiana: Caramel Popcorn

Iowa: Sweet corn basil

Kansas: Cinnamon roll

Kentucky: Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Louisiana: Bananas Foster

Maine: Wild blueberry

Maryland: Old Bay

Massachusetts: Cranberry

Michigan: Cherries jubilee

Minnesota: Toasted rice

Mississippi: Mudpie

Missouri: Vanilla custard

Montana: Huckleberry

Nebraska: Rum soaked raisins

Nevada: Soy sauce caramel

New Hampshire: Spiced apple cider

New Jersey: Salt water banana taffy creme

New Mexico: Ancho chipotle vanilla bean

New York: Junior’s Cheesecake

North Carolina: Strawberry Hot Sauce

North Dakota: Barrel aged honey

Ohio: PawPaw

Oklahoma: Pecan Pie

Oregon: Hazelnut praline

Pennsylvania: Sea salt kettle chips and pretzels

Rhode Island: Peppermint Lemonade

South Carolina: Sweet Tea Caramel

South Dakota: Apricot and toasted almond tart

Tennessee: Memphis Barbecue

Texas: Dr. Pepper

Utah: Raspberry Jello

Vermont: Maple Caramel

Virginia: Peanut butter & jelly

Washington: Apple pie

West Virginia: Black walnut liqueur

Wisconsin: Triple creme cheese

Wyoming: Chokecherry