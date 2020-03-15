How to get food delivered safely during coronavirus pandemic

As more and more people across the U.S. are preparing to stay in for the time being, some may be asking if it's safe to get food delivered to their house.

Fortunately, there are a wide variety of options when it comes to getting food delivered, whether it's from a restaurant or a grocery store.

For people looking to limit their social interactions, this may seem like a good alternative, but they still need to take safety precautions.

Popular food delivery services such as Doordash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates have continued to operate, CNET reported. Through these services, customers can access a wide variety of restaurants and even grocery stores.

While this would help people participate in social distancing, they still should take precautions. Several companies have started implementing contactless delivery options, CNET reported. Others have allowed customers to provide the driver with drop-off instructions, such as meeting at the curb or simply dropping the food off at the door.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control [CDC] and Food and Drug Administration [FDA] said they have not found evidence that the virus could be transmitted through food, but it's still possible for it to stay on surfaces for several days.

Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, told CNET, "The virus can live on instruments that people touch, including takeout containers and utensils. Therefore, people should wash our hands after we touch these items and before we eat or touch our faces."

CNET also wrote that people should wash their hands after handling cash. While many services would allow people to pay online, many people still tip the delivery person in cash.

It may be a good idea to tip a little extra during this time period, but don't forget to wash up afterward.

The Department of Homeland Security has recommended keeping a two week supply of food and water on hand and double checking supplies of prescription medications.