Quarantine cravings: Uber Eats reveals most popular takeout orders in America

French fries and miso soup just might be the new bread and butter of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Uber Eats.

Uber’s food delivery service said that orders in the U.S. and Canada have increased by 30 percent since mid-March, about when the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was declared a national emergency. As restaurants hustle to stay afloat during this trying time, food-serving establishments have also been signing up for Uber Eats 10 times higher than previous rates, a spokesperson for the company told Fox News on Monday.

As customers dig in, Uber Eats is also giving back. Starting in New York City with a “national rollout to follow,” the food delivery service is trialing a new in-app feature allowing users to directly donate to their favorite restaurants, according to the source for Uber. For every customer contribution, which will go directly to that restaurant, Uber will match each dollar donation – up to $5 million – for the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Without further ado, check out the most popular takeout dishes ordered with Uber Eats in these 35 states for the month of March:

Arizona: French fries

California: Chicken tikka masala

Colorado: Carne asada fries

Connecticut: Burrito bowl

Florida: French fries

Georgia: Pad Thai

Hawaii: BBQ mixed plate

Illinois: French fries

Indiana: Waffle fries

Iowa: Large poké bowl

Kentucky: Pad Thai

Louisiana: Chips with queso

Maine: Cheese pazzo bread

Maryland: Egg, bacon and cheese

Massachusetts: Burrito

Michigan: Pad Thai

Minnesota: Garlic naan

Missouri: Crab Rangoon

Montana: Enchiladas

Nevada: Chicken teriyaki bowl

New Jersey: Chicken sandwich

New York: Jerk chicken

North Carolina: Nachos

Ohio: Notso fries

Oklahoma: Spicy tuna roll

Oregon: Fried chicken

Pennsylvania: Cheesesteak

Rhode Island: Hot dog

South Carolina: French fries

Tennessee: Pad Thai

Texas: Pad Thai

Utah: Carne asada fries

Virginia: French fries

Washington: French fries

Wisconsin: Crab Rangoon

Feeling thirsty? Uber’s most popular beverages were soda, Thai iced tea, Horchata, iced coffee and lemonade, the spokesperson said. The most delivered soups were miso, wonton, hot and sour, egg drop and chicken, while the most loved desserts were tiramisu, baklava, cheesecake, banana pudding and churros.

If your stomach is officially grumbling, review these tips for safely getting food delivered during the coronavirus outbreak. Uber Eats, along with competitors Doordash, Grubhub and Postmates, have continued to operate during the pandemic.