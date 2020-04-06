Quarantine cravings: Uber Eats reveals most popular takeout orders in America
French fries and miso soup just might be the new bread and butter of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Uber Eats.
Uber’s food delivery service said that orders in the U.S. and Canada have increased by 30 percent since mid-March, about when the outbreak of the novel coronavirus was declared a national emergency. As restaurants hustle to stay afloat during this trying time, food-serving establishments have also been signing up for Uber Eats 10 times higher than previous rates, a spokesperson for the company told Fox News on Monday.
As customers dig in, Uber Eats is also giving back. Starting in New York City with a “national rollout to follow,” the food delivery service is trialing a new in-app feature allowing users to directly donate to their favorite restaurants, according to the source for Uber. For every customer contribution, which will go directly to that restaurant, Uber will match each dollar donation – up to $5 million – for the National Restaurant Association's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
Without further ado, check out the most popular takeout dishes ordered with Uber Eats in these 35 states for the month of March:
Arizona: French fries
California: Chicken tikka masala
Colorado: Carne asada fries
Connecticut: Burrito bowl
Florida: French fries
Georgia: Pad Thai
Hawaii: BBQ mixed plate
Illinois: French fries
Indiana: Waffle fries
Iowa: Large poké bowl
Kentucky: Pad Thai
Louisiana: Chips with queso
Maine: Cheese pazzo bread
Maryland: Egg, bacon and cheese
Massachusetts: Burrito
Michigan: Pad Thai
Minnesota: Garlic naan
Missouri: Crab Rangoon
Montana: Enchiladas
Nevada: Chicken teriyaki bowl
New Jersey: Chicken sandwich
New York: Jerk chicken
North Carolina: Nachos
Ohio: Notso fries
Oklahoma: Spicy tuna roll
Oregon: Fried chicken
Pennsylvania: Cheesesteak
Rhode Island: Hot dog
South Carolina: French fries
Tennessee: Pad Thai
Texas: Pad Thai
Utah: Carne asada fries
Virginia: French fries
Washington: French fries
Wisconsin: Crab Rangoon
Feeling thirsty? Uber’s most popular beverages were soda, Thai iced tea, Horchata, iced coffee and lemonade, the spokesperson said. The most delivered soups were miso, wonton, hot and sour, egg drop and chicken, while the most loved desserts were tiramisu, baklava, cheesecake, banana pudding and churros.
If your stomach is officially grumbling, review these tips for safely getting food delivered during the coronavirus outbreak. Uber Eats, along with competitors Doordash, Grubhub and Postmates, have continued to operate during the pandemic.