Pub's 'Osama bin Lager' beer draws controversy, laughs

A pub in England has come under fire for its cheekily named beers – but the owner insists the names are just in good fun.

The Coach & Horses, a pub located in Billinghay, a village in England, is owned by Catherine Mitchell, the wife of the owner of Mitchell Brewing Co., a microbrewery.

Mitchell Brewing Co. is owned by Luke Mitchell. Earlier in 2024, his "Osama Bin Lager" beer went viral on social media and sold out.

Among the drinks on tap at The Coach & Horses include "Osama Bin Lager," along with "Kim Jong Ale," and a line of ciders with sexually charged names.

Most people laugh when they see the names of the beers on tap at The Coach & Horses, he told the news agency SWNS.

Mitchell Brewing Co's most popular range of beers is dubbed "The Dictator," and has beers with names inspired by world leaders – including Putin's Porter and Saddam's Stout.

"The Dictator Range is the one that attracts people," Luke Mitchell told SWNS, adding that "Osama Bin Lager has been the bestseller – but Kim Jong Ale was the first we did."

The range "was supposed to end last year but it's proved so popular so we've kept it going," he said.

Kim Jong Ale is described as an amber ale, "brewed as a blend of bobber and cascade hops, giving a lovely amber colour and a slight sweet taste to the tongue," says the Mitchell Brewing Co. website.

A new beer for Christmas, called "Santa's Ruby Cheeks," is described as "a deep ruby mild that boasts an aroma full of chocolate and smoked malty notes," said the site.

The controversy behind the names has helped increase the brewery's profile, Luke Mitchell told SWNS.

"If we can use controversial names to help and build the brewery higher, then great," he said.

And while there was a viral TikTok video (that has been deleted) where a patron accused The Coach & Horses of sexism, Mitchell insists that is not the case, and that the employees of the pub are the ones who get to pick the names of the drinks.

"Truthfully everyone who tries our beer seems to like it," he said, adding, "Nearly every staff member is ex-military and they all get to choose a new name."

Mitchell also denies the claim that the names of his ciders are rooted in sexism.

"Although we were accused of being sexist, the pub is an [entirely] female workforce."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mitchell Brewing Co. for additional comment.