Hurricane Dorian-themed cake from Publix prompts mixed reviews from shoppers

As Hurricane Dorian looms closer to Florida’s east coast, one supermarket chain cake decorator decided to lighten the mood with a hurricane-themed cookie cake — and the responses are mixed.

Jessica Gouin, a Publix cake decorator, said she was with a co-worker when she made the decision to create the now-controversial cookie cake design.

"I was with a co-worker and said 'I’m going to put a hurricane on a cake!'" Jessica Gouin, a Publix cake decorator in Neptune Beach, told ABC Action News. "They took off after I put them in our display case. I haven’t stopped making them yet."

Though Gouin claims she frosted the cake like the hurricane, which could make landfall this weekend as a Category 4 storm, to bring “people joy or a smile during these stressful times,” not everyone has been happy with the cheeky design.

But, as Gouin pointed out, some have embraced her creation — and many have purchased the $10.99 Hurricane Dorian cookie cake, which is not available at every store.

Publix did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time a controversial cookie cake from a Publix supermarket has made waves.

In 2017, when Hurricane Irma was on its way to Florida, a Publix in Plantation sold a cake frosted to look like the impending storm.

The reaction was similarly split, with many arguing the cake was fun and others saying it was in bad taste.