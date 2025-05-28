Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MAHA

Popular rainbow candy just got a major ingredient change as Skittles drops additive

Additive banned in EU linked to potential cellular and DNA damage, according to MAHA Commission report

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
RFK Jr's MAHA Commission report paints dismal picture of kids' health Video

RFK Jr's MAHA Commission report paints dismal picture of kids' health

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel outlines the key findings issued by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A candy company has removed an ingredient from its popular and colorful rainbow candies.

Skittles, owned by Mars Wrigley, will no longer be made with titanium dioxide.

A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley, which is based in New Jersey, confirmed to Fox News Digital this week that the company has removed titanium dioxide from its Skittles portfolio in the United States.

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT MAHA

Titanium dioxide is an additive typically used to make food look whiter and opaque.

The Make America Healthy Again Commission, chaired by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., released a report last Thursday assessing chronic diseases, particularly those suffered by children.

A handful of skittles.

Skittles will no longer be made with titanium dioxide, the company confirmed. (Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)

The report listed additives of potential concern, including titanium dioxide.

It said the additive is "widely used in a range of candies and sauces [and] may cause cellular and DNA damage."

IN-N-OUT BURGER MAKES MAJOR INGREDIENT CHANGES TO DRINKS AND POPULAR CONDIMENT

"Our commitment to quality is what has enabled Mars to be enjoyed by consumers for over a century, and nothing is more important than the safety of our products," the Mars Wrigley spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

skittles

Titanium dioxide is an additive typically used to make food look whiter and opaque. A Mars Wrigley spokesperson said it is no longer an ingredient in Skittles. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"All our products are safe to enjoy and meet the high standards and applicable regulations set by food safety authorities around the world, and that's something we will never compromise on."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

There are 4,362 candies containing titanium dioxide, according to a search of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) FoodData Central website. 

This Wednesday, June 1, 2016, photo shows Skittles, in New York. The Associated Press takes a look at how candy, cookie and soda makers are shaping nutrition science. Critics say industry-funded research is marketing masquerading as science, but the findings nevertheless become a part of the scientific literature. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

There are 4,362 candies containing titanium dioxide, according to the FDA's FoodData Central website. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The European Union banned the additive in 2022 following a report by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) which pointed to genotoxicity. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Genotoxicity refers to the ability of a chemical substance to damage DNA, the genetic material of cells," the EFSA report noted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Experimental animal inhalation studies with titanium dioxide by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found the substance to be a "possible carcinogenic to humans." 