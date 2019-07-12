Popeyes restaurant releasing 'heavy grease' smell into the air, residents claim: 'It's horrible'

Stuart, Fla., residents do not seem to love that chicken from Popeyes — or at least not the smell of it.

Neighbors of the fast-food chain in Martin County are complaining to the county about the odor that residents liken to a “heavy grease” that “lays in the air,” WPTV reported.

The restaurant, which opened over a year ago in the area, received so many complaints about the smell that it had to install an air cleaning system. However, residents have reported it hasn’t helped.

"It’s horrible. The smell is that bad you have to go inside," said Charlie Rosseau to WPTV. Rosseau reportedly lives down the street from the place.

Ron Taylor, who has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, and Rosseau both feel the air cleaning system is not being properly maintained and thus is not helping the fried chicken smell that has permeated the area.

"The odor, there’s no reason for it. He’s got the system, he just needs to know how to clean it properly," Rosseau said to WPTV.

Even County Commissioner Stacey Hetherington said she could smell the chicken when she went out to meet with the community members about their concerns.

Fox News has contacted Popeyes for comment.